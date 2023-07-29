Former PM Harris Receives Enthusiastic Welcome by Vendors at Public Market: Supports their Call on Drew Administration for improved Support of Agriculture for Food Security

Former Prime Minister and Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, received a warm and enthusiastic welcome during his visit to the Vendors Public Market in Basseterre, St. Kitts. The former PM seemed delighted as he engaged in conversations with numerous vendors conducting business at the bustling market.

Dr. Harris, known for his dedication to supporting local agriculture, took this opportunity to extend his backing to the vendors of agricultural produce on St. Kitts. During his time as the head of the government from 2015 to 2022, his administration made significant investments in the farming and fishing industries, aiming to bolster their growth and sustainability.

The successful initiatives undertaken by the Harris-led government brought positive changes to the agricultural sector. However, with the calendar now reading 2023, there is a pressing need for continued support to the farmers and fishers. Dr. Harris emphasized the importance of extending further assistance to these vital sectors to ensure continued progress and development.

With the goal of advancing food security in mind, Dr. Harris called for focused efforts in specific areas of agriculture. He believed that by providing continued support and addressing the challenges faced by farmers and fishers, the nation can forge ahead on its journey towards a more secure and sustainable food future.

Overall, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris’s warm reception at the Vendors Public Market reflected the enduring appreciation and respect the people of St. Kitts hold for their former Prime Minister, while also highlighting the importance of sustained efforts in bolstering agriculture for the future welfare of the nation.