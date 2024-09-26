Exposed: UK Home Office Buries Bombshell Report on Racism and Discrimination in Windrush Scandal

Today, after more than three years of concealment, the British government has finally released a damning 52-page report titled “The Historical Roots of the Windrush Scandal.” Originally commissioned in 2020, the report exposes deep-seated racism within the Home Office’s Nationality and Immigration department. The findings highlight decades of discriminatory British Nationality and Immigration laws, deliberately designed to strip non-white citizens from territories like St. Kitts and Nevis of their rights to enter or remain in the UK.

The report uncovers how laws, like the British Nationality Act of 1981, targeted black and brown citizens, women, and those born out of wedlock, all under the guise of protecting the UK from non-white immigration. Euen Herbert, working closely with the Windrush Working Group, led the campaign for legislative change, culminating in the Nationality and Borders Act of 2022. Yet, despite new legislation, many claimants are still denied citizenship and compensation.

Today’s revelation confirms longstanding accusations that the Home Office is institutionally racist.