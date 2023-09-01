EDUCATION STAKEHOLDERS LAUDED FOR CONTRIBUTION TO THE SECTOR

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, August 30, 2023:​ Chief Education Officer (CEO) Mr. Francil Morris lauded stakeholders for their contribution to the sector, during his remarks at the Back to School Opening Ceremony. The ceremony, conducted under the theme Transforming Education through Self Renewal; a Holistic partnership Digital solution on Monday August 28 is an annual initiative by the Ministry of Education.

“To our valued educational partners, your unwavering support is a cornerstone of our achievements. Your collaboration, shared vision and resources enrich the educational experience we offer, equipping our students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in an ever-evolving world. By your holistic partnerships, we not only enrich the educational experience but also create a nurturing environment that empowers students to excel academically, emotionally, and socially,” said Mr. Morris.

Teachers are the backbone to the education system and the heartbeat to the success of our students affirmed CEO Morris as he welcomed the new teachers and acknowledges the work of those who are returning

“A special welcome goes out to the new teachers joining our ranks. You are now part of our vibrant community, and your fresh perspectives and energy are the building blocks of our continued progress. We are excited to see the unique contributions you will bring to our school’s tapestry. And to our returning staff members, your dedication and loyalty have been instrumental in upholding our institution’s reputation for excellence. Your ongoing commitment to our students and their growth is a testament to the passion that drives our educational mission.”

Mr. Morris encouraged staff to remain focus and steadfast in their duty.

“To our school leaders, teaching and non-teaching staff your dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment have not gone unnoticed. Allow this year to be a testament to our collective ability to adapt, to innovate, and to inspire. As we stand on the precipice of an exciting era in education let us never lose sight of the significant impact, we have on the lives of those we touch. Our combined efforts create an environment where curiosity is nurtured, potentials are unlocked, and dreams are realized. Let’s embrace the challenges that may come our way with the same spirit of determination and resilience that has defined us throughout the years. By working hand in hand, we will continue to inspire and empower the minds that will shape the future.”

