EDLEY SHINE, FORMERLY OF BORN JAMERICANS, DROPS NEW HIP HOP AND DANCEHALL REGGAE BANGER ‘GROW’NEW SONG REFLECTS ON THE QUESTIONABLE STATE OF DANCEHALL REGGAE

“Grow” is accompanied by a visual shot by Digital Cinema8 Productions, while on a World Tour in Ecuador. Edley Shine speaks his peace amidst globe-trotting outside of the traditional realm of the Caribbean Market.“Da Big Voice” lyricist views “Grow” as a statement piece, which artistically separates him from the direction the culture is taking. While most artists are going against what is traditional and bending the moral compass of Caribbean culture to garner TikTok and YouTube views, Edley Shine is presenting a brand of music he deems culturally tasteful.“One can ‘Grow’ without being morphed into something unrecognizable,” says Edley Shine. “The new song is definitely different from what the kids are embracing and promoting to the world as Dancehall Reggae.”“At some point, shock value no longer has ‘shock’ inna it,” says Edley Shine. “ I have always gone against the grain confidently, upon standing firm in my heritage as a foreigner to the culture.”