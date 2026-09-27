ECCO Mourns Passing of Cultural Icon Larry “Alamoulou” Armony

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — September 27, 2026: The Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights (ECCO) Inc. has paid tribute to Larry “Alamoulou” Armony, describing his passing as the loss of “a valued member of our creative family” whose work reflected authorship, cultural expression and the preservation of Caribbean identity.

ECCO said it joined its St. Kitts and Nevis membership, the wider creative sector and the people of the Federation in mourning the passing of Armony, born Larry Lucien Armony.

Armony reportedly passed away on Tuesday morning following injuries sustained during a boating incident on Monday. His passing has prompted tributes across the Federation from those who admired his artistic work, cultural advocacy and lifelong love for St. Kitts and Nevis.

“His passing brings profound sadness to those who knew him personally and to the cultural and artistic community to which he gave so much of himself,” ECCO said.

Born in St. Kitts in 1946, Armony was widely recognised as an educator, poet, songwriter, musician, cultural advocate and calypsonian. Music formed part of his life from an early age through family, church choir and later his involvement in dramatic and musical theatre as a producer, director and drummer.

As Alamoulou, he developed a respected creative voice through thoughtful lyrics, strong storytelling and songs that engaged cultural and social themes. ECCO said his work went beyond entertainment, helping to reflect, document and celebrate the society around him.

Among his noted compositions are “Together” and “In Everything,” which remain part of the musical legacy available through the Alamoulou YouTube channel.

ECCO also highlighted Armony’s dedication to heritage preservation, including his advocacy for folklore, architecture, the environment, performing arts and visual arts. The organisation said he understood that heritage must be protected and passed forward to future generations.

Armony became an ECCO member in March 2018, joining the regional collective committed to protecting and recognising the work of composers, songwriters and other music creators.

“His contribution reminds us of the vital role that composers, songwriters and other creators play in documenting our experiences and preserving our stories through their work,” ECCO stated.

ECCO extended condolences to Armony’s family, loved ones, friends, fellow creatives and all who were touched by his work.

While the Federation mourns his passing, Larry “Alamoulou” Armony’s words, music and cultural convictions remain an enduring part of the heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis.