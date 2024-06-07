Drew Administration’s Systematic Victimization Continues: Health Ministry Officer Latest Target

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – The administration of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew faces mounting criticism amid allegations of systematic and rampant victimization within the civil service. The latest individual caught in the crossfire of what many describe as a political purge is Kishma Cranstoun-Nisbett, a highly qualified and competent administrative officer in the Ministry of Health. Mrs. Cranstoun-Nisbett was abruptly sent on an unwanted and unwarranted long leave, sparking widespread public condemnation.

Mrs. Cranstoun-Nisbett received her notification to proceed on leave last Friday, an action that many in the community view as a deliberate attempt to sideline a respected public servant. This incident has prompted an outcry, led by her husband, Jervin Nisbett, a senior officer at the Customs Department who himself claims to be a victim of ongoing systemic victimization.

In a passionate social media post, Mr. Nisbett detailed his own experiences of professional victimization, which he alleges have spanned nearly 26 years. He recounted being explicitly told by a previous Comptroller that his career advancement was being hindered due to his political affiliations with the People’s Action Movement (PAM). Despite this, Mr. Nisbett emphasized his continued dedication and positive approach to his work.

Mr. Nisbett’s post sheds light on the broader issues of perceived unfair treatment and professional retaliation within the civil service. He described a history of receiving fewer opportunities and facing undue scrutiny, particularly under different Comptrollers. The current Comptroller, who had resumed his role, is accused of targeting Mr. Nisbett and others out of frustration, especially those who worked under his interim replacement.

The public backlash has intensified with the perceived targeting of Mrs. Cranstoun-Nisbett. In his post, Mr. Nisbett vowed to fight against the dishonor and harassment directed at his wife and others, emphasizing his commitment to justice and fairness. He expressed a deeply personal plea to Prime Minister Drew, highlighting his love and respect for his wife and his determination to oppose the administration’s actions.

“I care for and love my wife as much as you love yours,” Mr. Nisbett stated. “And I won’t let you or your administration dishonor her in any manner. She is one of many being harassed. And if the many choose not to fight their fight, I am letting it be known I will fight her fight. Win or lose, a greater good will become of this. Do better.”

The public outcry surrounding Mrs. Cranstoun-Nisbett’s forced leave and Mr. Nisbett’s allegations underscores growing concerns about the Drew administration’s approach to managing the civil service. Critics argue that these actions reflect a pattern of political retribution and call for an immediate investigation into the practices within government departments.

As the situation unfolds, the call for transparency, fairness, and respect for public servants grows louder, with many hoping for a resolution that upholds the integrity of the civil service and protects the rights of all employees.