Dr. Denzil Douglas Honored with Honorary Doctorate Degree for Strengthening Asia-Caribbean Relations

Today, on July 29th, in Singapore, Dr. Denzil Douglas was honored and filled with pride as he received an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) from the Netherlands Business Academy (NLBA), University of Applied Sciences. This prestigious recognition was bestowed upon him in acknowledgment of his exceptional leadership and exemplary efforts in promoting stronger relations between Asia and the Caribbean.

The special occasion took place during the Graduation Ceremony of NLBA’s School of Management and the Europort Business School. Dr. Douglas graciously expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his colleagues, family, and friends for their unwavering support throughout the years.

Dr. Denzil Douglas is a distinguished figure who has made significant contributions to fostering international ties and fostering economic development between two regions that have shared interests and potential for growth. His dedication to bridging gaps and fostering understanding has been recognized and celebrated on this momentous day.

This Honorary Doctorate Degree not only serves as a testament to Dr. Douglas’s tireless efforts but also highlights the importance of fostering global partnerships and collaborations. It serves as an inspiration to future leaders and diplomats, encouraging them to pursue diplomacy, understanding, and cooperation in a world that thrives on unity and shared goals.