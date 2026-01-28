DOT-AI JACKPOT: ANGUILLA STRIKES DIGITAL GOLD AS AI BOOM FUELS UNPRECEDENTED REVENUE WINDFALL

Times Caribbean | Analysis

In a world where artificial intelligence is rewriting economies, Anguilla has emerged as one of the most unlikely—and most successful—beneficiaries of the global AI explosion. With no massive tech hubs, no sprawling data centers, and a population of just about 16,000 people, the tiny Caribbean island is now quietly cashing in on one of the most lucrative digital assets on the planet: the .ai domain name.

In 2024 alone, Anguilla generated roughly 25 percent of its total government revenue from domain name registrations. The reason has nothing to do with foresight or tech policy—and everything to do with sheer historical luck.

A Stroke of Internet Fate

In the early days of the internet, Anguilla was assigned the country code top-level domain .ai, a routine administrative decision that drew little attention at the time. For years, the domain was obscure and lightly used.

Then came the artificial intelligence revolution.

As startups, tech giants, developers, and AI-driven platforms scrambled to brand themselves in the new digital gold rush, “.ai” became the most desirable web address in the world. Every new registration—whether from Silicon Valley, Europe, Asia, or beyond—funnels revenue directly to Anguilla’s government.

From Obscurity to One Million Domains

The numbers tell a staggering story. At the start of 2020, there were only about 50,000 .ai domains registered globally. Earlier this month, that figure crossed the one-million mark, an exponential leap driven entirely by the AI branding frenzy.

That surge has translated into a fiscal windfall:

$30 million in 2023

$39 million in 2024

Projected $49 million in 2025 , with some estimates pushing as high as $70 million if current growth continues

, with some estimates pushing as high as if current growth continues Early projections suggest a staggering $130 million in 2026

For a small island economy, these figures are transformational.

A New Kind of Natural Resource

What oil is to petro-states and tourism is to resort economies, .ai has become Anguilla’s digital natural resource—one that requires no drilling, no exports, and no environmental cost. Unlike traditional industries vulnerable to hurricanes, pandemics, or global downturns, domain revenue is borderless, automated, and relentlessly scalable.

It is also reshaping how policymakers across the Caribbean think about digital sovereignty, intellectual property, and the monetization of national assets.

Lessons for the Region

Anguilla’s experience is sparking conversations far beyond its shores. As governments across the region search for sustainable revenue streams in a volatile global economy, the island’s .ai success story underscores a powerful lesson: in the digital age, even the smallest states can win big—if they recognize and protect what they already own.

A random internet assignment has become a nation-building revenue engine, turning Anguilla into a case study in how luck, timing, and global technological shifts can collide to rewrite a country’s economic future.

In the AI era, Anguilla didn’t build the machines—but it owns the name.