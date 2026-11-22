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MORE THAN 34,000 PREGNANT WOMEN FACE GAPS IN ESSENTIAL MEDICAL CARE, WHILE DIALYSIS SERVICES, CANCER TREATMENTS AND KIDNEY TRANSPLANTS COME UNDER INCREASING PRESSURE ACROSS THE CARIBBEAN NATION!



TIMES CARIBBEAN | REGIONAL NEWS | NOVEMBER 22, 2026



HAVANA, CUBA — A deepening healthcare crisis is placing extraordinary pressure on Cuba’s once-celebrated public medical system, with more than 90,000 people awaiting surgical procedures, widespread shortages of essential medicines and equipment, and persistent electricity outages disrupting critical hospital services.

The scale of the emergency has been acknowledged by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who disclosed that tens of thousands of patients are experiencing difficulties accessing essential medical treatments, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and dialysis.

Particularly concerning is the situation involving more than 34,000 pregnant women who are reportedly unable to receive all the prenatal examinations and medical attention they require.

The figures expose the mounting challenges facing a healthcare system that has historically been regarded as one of Cuba’s major national achievements.

DIALYSIS MACHINES OUT OF SERVICE — KIDNEY TRANSPLANTS DISRUPTED

At Havana’s Institute of Nephrology, the shortage of replacement parts has reduced the number of operational dialysis machines, creating additional difficulties for patients who depend on regular treatment.

According to a November 17 report by NPR, only 19 of the institution’s 26 dialysis machines were functioning.

The hospital has also reportedly been unable to perform a single kidney transplant during 2026 because of shortages of essential medications and medical supplies.

Electricity interruptions have further complicated dialysis schedules, forcing some treatments to continue late into the night.

For patients living with serious kidney conditions, consistent access to properly functioning medical equipment is essential.

CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL STRUGGLES TO MAINTAIN CRITICAL SERVICES

Conditions at Havana’s William Soler Pediatric Hospital are similarly troubling.

A CBS News investigation documented the challenges confronting medical personnel as electricity interruptions threaten the operation of essential equipment.

Although backup generators provide emergency electricity, even the brief interruption between a power outage and generator activation can present serious difficulties for patients requiring intensive care.

Medical professionals have described extraordinary measures to maintain treatment during equipment disruptions, underscoring the pressure facing frontline healthcare workers.

HEALTH MINISTER ACKNOWLEDGES SERIOUS SHORTCOMINGS

Cuban Health Minister José Ángel Portal Miranda has publicly acknowledged substantial difficulties across the country’s healthcare institutions.

These include shortages of medication, diagnostic materials and essential equipment, alongside problems affecting generators, elevators, water systems, refrigeration and hospital infrastructure.

The minister maintains that hospitals and polyclinics remain operational, although certain services have been restricted.

Cuban authorities have attributed significant pressure to longstanding United States economic sanctions and more recent restrictions affecting fuel supplies and international trade.

However, longstanding infrastructure problems, financial limitations and domestic operational shortcomings have also contributed to the healthcare system’s difficulties.

A HEALTHCARE EMERGENCY WITH REGIONAL SIGNIFICANCE

Cuba has long played an important role in Caribbean healthcare, including through medical training and the deployment of healthcare professionals to countries across the region.

Its present difficulties therefore carry significance beyond the island’s borders.

For St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean, the unfolding situation highlights the importance of reliable medical supply chains, sustainable energy infrastructure, functioning hospital equipment and adequate investment in public healthcare.

Behind the figures are thousands of patients waiting for treatment, expectant mothers requiring medical attention, and dedicated healthcare professionals attempting to maintain services under increasingly difficult conditions.

More than 90,000 people waiting for surgery. Tens of thousands facing interruptions in essential care. And a healthcare system confronting one of its most difficult periods in recent history.

The central challenge now is ensuring that patients receive timely, safe and consistent medical attention while Cuba works to address the economic, energy and operational problems affecting its hospitals.



TIMES CARIBBEAN — YOUR SOURCE FOR CARIBBEAN, REGIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL NEWS.



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