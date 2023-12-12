Crain’s NY Notable Women in Construction, Design, and Architecture for 2022 Celebrates Excellence as St. Kitts and Nevis National Lisa Moving Takes the Lead at Turner Construction Company

Empowering Excellence: St. Kitts and Nevis National Lisa Moving Takes the Lead at Turner Construction Company

In a groundbreaking move for both the individual and the company, St. Kitts and Nevis National Lisa Moving has ascended to the role of Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Turner Construction Company. Her remarkable achievement is not only a testament to her 21+-year tenure at Turner but also marks a significant stride towards fostering diversity and inclusion in the construction industry.

Lisa Moving’s journey at Turner Construction has been nothing short of extraordinary. From her initial role as a Project Engineer to her current position as Vice President, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, she has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and an unwavering dedication to promoting diversity in the workplace.

Her recent accolades, including being named in the Crain’s NY Notable Women in Construction, Design, and Architecture for 2022, and securing a spot among the Crain’s 2022 Top 40 Notable Women in Construction, Design, and Architecture, underscore the profound impact she has had on the industry. These recognitions celebrate not only her accomplishments but also highlight the importance of diversity in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Lisa Moving’s responsibilities as Vice President, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion encompass overseeing all internal-facing aspects of inclusion and equity at Turner Construction. In this pivotal role, she is charged with developing strategies to enhance and evolve equity, diversity, and inclusion programs. These initiatives are designed to support employee growth, performance management, mobility, and development, ensuring that Turner remains at the forefront of a progressive and inclusive work environment.

As an employee advocate, Lisa collaborates closely with business unit leadership, Human Resources, and Employee Resource Group (ERG) networks to champion inclusion and equity across the company. Her multifaceted experience, ranging from Project Manager to ERG Chair, positions her as a dynamic leader capable of navigating the complex challenges inherent in the construction industry.

Crain’s recognition of Lisa Moving in their list of 40 notable women in construction, architecture, and design underscores her role as a trailblazer in the field. These women represent the pinnacle of their respective industries, providing not only technical expertise but also creative vision and artistic prowess vital to their crafts. Lisa Moving’s inclusion in this esteemed list is a testament to her exceptional leadership, breaking barriers and inspiring the next generation of women in construction.

As Lisa Moving continues to pave the way for diversity and inclusion at Turner Construction, her journey serves as a beacon of inspiration for the industry at large. Her story highlights the transformative power of leadership that prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion, making her a true icon in the world of construction, design, and architecture.