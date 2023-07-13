Concerns Mount Over Frequent Overseas Travel by St. Kitts and Nevis Government Ministers

Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis continue to express deep concerns regarding the excessive overseas travel undertaken by several government ministers. Since assuming office, these ministers have spent more time abroad than on the island, neglecting their responsibilities to their respective communities. Denzil Douglas, Joyelle Clarke, PM Terrance Drew, Konris Maynard, and Samal Duggins have collectively accumulated millions in travel expenses and per diem subsistence over the past 11 months. Shockingly, their travel costs exceed the combined expenses of all cabinet ministers during the entire seven-year tenure of the previous administration under Dr. Timothy Harris’s Team Unity from 2015 to 2022.

This surge in overseas travel by government ministers has raised questions about their commitment to serving the needs of the people they represent. Concerned citizens argue that excessive time spent abroad undermines the ministers’ ability to address critical local issues and adequately engage with their constituents.

Furthermore, the significant financial burden imposed by these frequent trips is alarming. As citizens bear the brunt of economic challenges and limited resources, they question the justification for such exorbitant expenses.

In light of these concerns, it is imperative that the St. Kitts and Nevis government address this issue transparently and reassess the necessity and frequency of overseas travel by its ministers. Citizens rightly expect their elected representatives to prioritize their constituents’ interests and be accountable for their actions. Only through a diligent and responsible approach to governance can public trust and confidence be restored.