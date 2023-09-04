CONAREE FC BLANKS NEWTOWN 2-0, LEADS PLAYOFF TABLE

Conaree FC has shot up to the top of the 2023 Super Six Playoffs table after defeating Newtown United 2-0 Friday at the SKNFA Technical Center. Goals came from Keondre Maynard in the 16th minute and Rendell Theodule in the 76th minute.

After the match, Coach Al Richards of Conaree was pleased with the output of his players. “First let me say, well done to my team…the plan was easy. It was just to get the three points and go ahead by five points,” Richards said. He said the plan was to get a second goal but they had to adjust as Newtown was applying pressure.

Coach Anthony “Nets” Isaac of Newtown could not explain the performance of his team, considering their good start in their two previous playoff matches. “We had two real good games coming into the final six but tonight, I don’t know…where we went wrong,” he said. “What we trained yesterday, players understood what we needed to do. So, I really can’t say where we went wrong.”

He said the first half they played well, but he stressed to them at halftime that they needed to score. “We played a good first half, even though they had one goal. We had most of the possession, so we went in (at halftime) and said fellas we are still in the game, even though they had a goal, but possession does not win the game. we need a goal and we need it quick,” Isaac said.

The Super Six Playoffs continue on Monday with a doubleheader: Flow 4G Cayon Rockets vs. Rams Village Superstars at 6:30 pm and S L Horsfords St. Paul’s United vs. MFCR Old Road United Jets at 9 pm. Both matches at the SKNFA Technical Center.

