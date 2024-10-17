CHAIRMAN CALVIN ST. JUSTE KICKS OFF WORLD TOUR IN DUBAI TO REVIVE COLLAPSED ST.KITTS AND NEVIS CBI PROGRAMME

His Excellency Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), has launched a world tour in an urgent bid to revive the collapsed Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The initiative kicked off in Dubai with a private dinner where St. Juste outlined his vision for the programme’s revival.

The CBI Programme, once a major economic pillar for the federation, has seen its fortunes plummet due to a series of ill-advised decisions and controversies. Over the last two years, the programme suffered from drastic changes, including a controversial doubling in price and the appointment of a convicted fraudster as the sole public benefactor, which sparked major concerns. The situation worsened with a damaging RICO lawsuit filed by the same benefactor, compounding the uncertainty surrounding the programme’s future.

The resignation of former CEO Michael Martin and the abrupt termination of 27 staff members at the CIU have only added to the growing instability. The decline in application volumes has left the programme in a precarious position, and St. Juste’s tour is seen as a last-ditch effort to repair the damage and restore the CBI’s global standing.

In his address at the Dubai dinner, St. Juste expressed his gratitude to the agents who have remained committed to the programme despite the challenges. “We are so grateful to you, each and every one of you, for what you do to protect, promote, and propel the programme forward,” he said.

He emphasized that the programme’s future depends on long-term, sustainable growth that aligns with the development of St. Kitts and Nevis. “We’re in this to protect the future of our people, our culture, and our way of life,” St. Juste declared.

As St. Juste continues his tour, there is hope that these international engagements will help mend relationships within the industry and reestablish confidence in the once-thriving programme. However, the question remains—can St. Juste and his team reverse the damage done and secure a stable future for St. Kitts and Nevis through its CBI Programme? Only time will tell as the tour progresses.