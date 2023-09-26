CEO lauds teachers’ job board; says more digital recruitment resources needed

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — The CEO of a regional recruitment service is lauding Jamaica’s Ministry of Education for launching its own dedicated job board resource for teaching professionals, stating that more recruitment resources are necessary to help the labour market to thrive.

“This is a great initiative and it’s just what organizations like the World Bank have been calling for in the region,” said Joseph Boll, Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO.

Boll’s firm is a market-leading digital talent acquisition service that aims to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad. It functions similarly to the Ministry of Education’s newly launched platform in allowing jobseekers to create profiles; upload resumes; search for job vacancies and apply for openings; and even receive notifications regarding positions.

In his comments, the CEO was referring to an earlier report by the World Bank, which lamented a lack of adequate talent acquisition services in the Caribbean region in general. The World Bank, In the summer edition of its Regional Private Sector Diagnostic, the World Bank noted that “the region still lacks well-established labour intermediation services to link jobseekers with employment opportunities in the private sector,” which it suggested could help to resolve labour concerns like high instances of job informality.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. was actually created for precisely this purpose, with a view to provide recruitment, job placement and job search services to benefit jobseekers and employers throughout the region. We will continue doing our part to encourage improved employment figures in every aspect in the Caribbean in the future. However, Boll noted that one organization alone cannot resolve the task on its own.

“We’re always encouraged to see regional entities and governments taking up the mantle to help improve recruitment and encourage formal employment,” he said. “We’ve consistently been urging employers to bring their recruitment into the 21st Century by taking things online, so it’s great to see when that happens.”

Jamaica’s Ministry of Education now joins government entities like those of Bermuda’s Department of Workforce Development and The Bahamas’ Department of Labour in launching its own in-house job board, and Caribbean Employment Services Inc. wishes them continued success.

The firm also encouraged jobseekers to utilize all resources available to them — public, private and otherwise — to pursue gainful employment and find the career of their dreams.

