Care Safety Solutions Limited delivers a holistic healthcare approach to T&T

) The CSSL team has been making a profound impact on the lives of individuals throughout Trinidad and Tobago via a holistic approach to healthcare. Care Safety Solutions Limited was borne out of Founder & Managing Director Asha Mungal’s own experience of being a caregiver to her elderly mother. The CSSL team understands the challenges that patients and their families face and aim to alleviate the physical discomforts and the emotional burdens that often accompany the process of caregiving.

P.O.S. Trinidad (Sonique Solutions) – With a passion to provide peace and comfort to patients and their families in their time of need, the team at Care Safety Solutions Limited (CSSL), an allied health services provider, remains resolute in its mission to revolutionize the healthcare industry in Trinidad & Tobago and the Caribbean region while educating and empowering the masses on the topic of caregiving for seniors.

With a commitment to excellence, accessibility and customer service, the T&T-based CSSL has been making a profound impact on the lives of individuals throughout Trinidad and Tobago by bringing the convenience of holistic care for patients inclusive of caregivers, healthy meals, doctor visits, fun activities, educational programs and events.

In an era where healthcare can often feel impersonal and clinical, CSSL is redefining the client experience at an affordable price while providing that ‘soft human touch’ for added comfort and support. The team understands the challenges that patients and their families face and their mission is to alleviate not only the physical discomforts but also the emotional and psychological burdens that often accompany the process of caregiving.

The continually expanding 8 year old, female-run organization is spearheaded by Founder & Managing Director Asha Mungal whose motivation for starting CSSL was borne out of her own experience of being a caregiver to her elderly mother. Asha, who considers CSSL her core purpose and calling in this life, along with her over 100 team members remain driven to provide solutions and a high standard of customer service with a personal touch

She shared, “CSSL is setting the bar or creating an acceptable level of care within the industry. The fact is, how we as a nation treat with our elderly has needed elevation in structure, programs, education and processes for quite some time. The CSSL brand addresses all these areas. As our aging demographic continues to increase, we must be prepared as a family and a nation to accommodate them.”

CSSL offers a comprehensive, reliable range of services designed to cater to the diverse needs of family caregivers as well as families in need of caregivers. Some of these services which address the clients’ physical, emotional, and psychological well-being include:-

Care Angels (The Caregiver Agency), HOTT Mouth Healthy Meals (focused on healthy meals for seniors), the J.O.Y.A.G. 50+ Club (providing outings and social events for seniors) and the Caregivers Support Group of T&T.

As part of its commitment to community engagement, CSSL partners with several corporate entities to organize educational workshops and preparation awareness campaigns with its ongoing ‘CSSL Knowledge Caravan’. The team will also continue to interview and highlight individuals/companies in the health sector via the ‘CSSL Corner’ on its social media platforms while preparing for the upcoming launch of the CSSL Family Caregivers Guide & CSSL App.

Most notably, the brand will execute its annual ‘Family Caregivers Conference & Expo’ on Saturday 28th October 2023.

Asha, who has previously written weekly articles on ‘Self-Care for the Family Caregiver’ emphasized CSSL’s commitment to its clients stating, “Our core values, quality, efficiency and integrity are maintained while providing a holistic approach to all aspects of care to the patient. The passion of what we do drives us, it is not just a business. We are accessible to our clients, patients and caregivers 24hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Care Safety Solutions Limited’s team invites patients, families, healthcare professionals, and the community at large to learn more about their unique, multidisciplinary approach to healthcare.

For more information on Care Safety Solutions Limited, please contact:

(P) 868-351-CARE (2273),, (E) caresafetysolutionslimited@gmail.com

Follow the brand on Facebook: @caresafetysolutions AND Instagram via: @care_safety_solutions_cssl