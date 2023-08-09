Byron Messia becomes the first Saint Kitts and Nevis artist to chart on Billboard Hot 100

Byron Messia’s hit song “Talibans II” featuring Burna Boy debuted at No. 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Byron Messia has achieved a huge milestone as his hit song “Talibans II” debuted at No. 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. According to the publication, the Dancehall musician is now the first artist from Saint Kitts and Nevis to do so.

“Talibans II,” which features Burna Boy, is the remix to his breakthrough single, “Talibans,” that was released early this year. The original solo version has already been climbing the Billboard charts including Rap Airplay, Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay, Rhythmic Airplay, and R&B/Hip Hop Airplay. All versions of the offering are combined for one single listing on the charts.

“Say you bad from which part?/ Tell a p**sy we no run lip dawg/ Like Chinese wall, so the clip tall/ Shub it up a make you fall from yuh diss, dawg/ You no want none a this ’cause man a big dawg/ A so you disappear as if you never did born/ Me know a couple killer, me nah just a sing song/ With the people you mother tell you keep from/ Ztekk full a bomb like Islam,” Messia sings. “And everywhere me carry it ’cause me know the enemy them a pree/ And me know them nah sorry for me/ People a bawl and a scream ’cause we bad and we mean/ Bloody crime scene, calamity/ A so we shoot out brain fi go Canada, G/ Make your marrow experience no gravity.” You can check out the full video with Burna Boy below.

Although “Talibans” is the Jamaican-born’s first song to make the charts, back in June, he scored his first overall appearance with his 16-track album, No Love, when it debuted at No. 8 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart. The project includes guest appearances from Govana, Jahshii, Rytikal, and Prince Swanny.