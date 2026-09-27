BREAKING NEWS | Calypso Legend The Mighty Sparrow Dies at 91

NEW YORK — The family of legendary calypso icon Slinger Francisco, known worldwide as The Mighty Sparrow, has announced that he has died at the age of 91.

According to a statement shared by family member Karen Francisco, the revered singer, songwriter and mentor died peacefully in New York on Sunday, September 27, 2026, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by loved ones.

“The Mighty Sparrow” was widely regarded as one of the Caribbean’s most influential cultural voices. Across generations, his sharp wit, commanding performances and unforgettable catalogue helped carry calypso from the Caribbean stage to audiences around the world.

But to his family, he was more than a celebrated performer.

They remembered him as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, life partner and friend whose presence extended far beyond music.

The family also said they found comfort in knowing that before his passing, Francisco had given his life to Jesus Christ and was baptized in the Seventh-day Adventist faith.

Plans are now being made for a public gathering to celebrate his life and immense contribution to Caribbean culture. Friends, fans and well-wishers are encouraged to share tributes online by tagging @therealmightysparrow.

The family has thanked the public for its condolences and respectfully requested privacy as they mourn.

The Mighty Sparrow’s voice, humour and cultural influence shaped an era. His legacy will continue to soar across the Caribbean and beyond.