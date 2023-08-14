ST.KITTS AND NEVIS NATIONAL APPOINTED ASSISTANT CLINICAL PROFESSOR AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY

Dr. Cameron Wilkinson’s remarkable journey in the medical field has taken him from the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to a prestigious academic appointment at Columbia University. With over 25 years of devoted service to his homeland, Dr. Wilkinson’s transition to the USA marks a new chapter in his already illustrious career.As the Assistant Clinical Professor of Surgery at Columbia University, Dr. Wilkinson is making waves on the global stage. His dedication to medicine is evident in his role as a Surgeon at Harlem Hospital New York, where he specializes in trauma, general surgery, and surgical endoscopy. Beyond his clinical responsibilities, he actively contributes to the education of surgical residents, sharing his extensive knowledge and skills with the next generation of surgeons.In recognition of his contributions, Dr. Wilkinson was prominently featured by the Physicians Association Group of New York during Caribbean American Month in June. This recognition serves as a testament to his impact in the medical community, as he continues to exemplify excellence and dedication.With a string of accolades to his name, including the distinguished titles of CBE and CSM, along with multiple degrees and board certifications, Dr. Cameron A. Wilkinson has proven himself as a trailblazer in surgery. His commitment to advancing medical knowledge and patient care stands as an inspiration to all, and his journey from his roots to his current position is a source of pride for his home country. Congratulations to Dr. Wilkinson for his unwavering dedication and ongoing achievements.