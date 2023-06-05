St. Kitts and Nevis Diplomat, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson gifts $1000 EC to Edgar T. Morris Primary School

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 5, 2023- Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, Counsellor and Interim Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Organization of American States (OAS), presented a gift of EC$1000.00 dollars via cheque, to her alma mater the Edgar T. Morris Primary School (formerly the Tabernacle Primary School), in her hometown village of Tabernacle. The cheque which was presented as “a token of love, appreciation, commitment and dedication to what the school is doing”, was presented to Principal, Mr. Dale Phipps in front of the entire student body on Thursday 1, June 2023. An ardent supporter of the school, Mrs. Boddie-Thompson also donated over $1000.00 EC dollars worth of kitchen appliances to the school in 2021.

Prior to making the surprise donation to the school, Mrs. Boddie-Thompson, shared, “I continue to monitor and observe what is being done here at the Edgar T. Morris Primary School, and I remain very pleased with the tremendous work that the principal and the staff continue to do here… They are using creative ways to enhance the learning environment, and to stimulate the development of our children.”

Mrs. Boddie-Thompson also shared a reflection of her time at the school stating, “ I recall as a child coming through [the] door in my sister’s dress, performing as the ‘Flattered Flying Fish’ and when I reflect on that and so many other experiences I’ve had here at this school, they have given me the confidence to now speak publicly in front of a global audience as a diplomat. So, the Edgar T. Morris Primary School, then the Tabernacle Primary School played a tremendous role in the young woman I have become. And I can stand here and say that this school has produced greatness and it is my prayer that it will continue to produce greatness. Although we are a small school, we continue to punch well above our weight. And I want to ensure that I make my contribution to the furtherance and development of this institution.”

Principal, Mr. Dale Phipps accepted the cheque on behalf of the institution. He thanked Mrs. Boddie-Thompson for her generosity stating, “We say thank you very much Mrs. Boddie, we know that you are ever with us…We are indeed grateful for this gesture. Thank you very much for all you have done for the school over the years, and we even thank you for what you will do in[the] future.”

An illustrious alumna, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson formerly served as a Primary School Teacher, Senior Tax Inspector at the Inland Revenue Department, Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Youth Ambassador, Clerk of the National Assembly, and a Senior Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, prior to her current posting in Washington, D.C., USA.