TIMES CARIBBEAN | SPORTS & INTERNATIONAL NEWS | NOVEMBER 13, 2026

“TWO FLAGS, ONE RECORD!” — BRITAIN’S LEADING BLACK NEWSPAPER, THE VOICE, CELEBRATES COLE PALMER’S CARIBBEAN HERITAGE AS GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS OFFICIALLY RECOGNISES HIS REMARKABLE 29-MINUTE PREMIER LEAGUE PERFECT HAT-TRICK!

Comemoração “gelada” e bandeira de país do Caribe na chuteira: curiosidades sobre Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer visits his grandfather’s exotic homeland. St. Kitts and Nevis give the footballer a warm welcome | Dailysports

Palmer é recebido com festa em país de origem do avô após conquista da Copa de Clubes | Ge

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BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — November 13, 2026 | Times Caribbean Special Sports Feature

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has another remarkable reason to celebrate its international sporting connections, as Chelsea and England football superstar Cole Palmer receives official Guinness World Records recognition for a historic Premier League achievement — and Britain’s leading Black newspaper, The Voice, highlights the Caribbean roots behind one of football’s biggest young stars.

Two flags. One family heritage. One world record.

In its November 12, 2026 edition, The Voice featured Palmer under the headline “Saint Kitts and Nevis star Cole Palmer: Two flags, one record,” recognising the extraordinary connection between the Manchester-born footballer and the Caribbean homeland of his paternal grandfather.

The recognition comes as Guinness World Records confirms that Palmer holds the title for the fastest perfect hat-trick from kick-off in an English Premier League match — just 29 minutes.

It was a record-breaking performance achieved against Everton on April 15, 2024, when Palmer scored with his left foot, his head and his right foot before the half-hour mark, helping Chelsea secure an emphatic 6–0 victory. Guinness World Records+1

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the significance extends beyond football.

Palmer was born and raised in Manchester and represents England internationally, but his grandfather Sterry Palmer was born in St. Kitts. The footballer’s decision to display both the English and St. Kitts and Nevis flags on his boots has become a visible tribute to that family history.

And now, that same connection is receiving attention alongside an officially recognised world record.

29 MINUTES THAT MADE PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY

On April 15, 2024, Chelsea hosted Everton at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League match that would become one of the defining performances of Palmer’s young career.

Within the opening 29 minutes, he had produced something extraordinary.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

29 minutes

Fastest Premier League perfect hat-trick from kick-off

13th minute Left-footed finish 18th minute Header 29th minute Right-footed lob Second half Penalty to complete four goals

Match details confirmed by the Premier League and Guinness World Records. Premier League+1

A perfect hat-trick requires a player to score with the left foot, right foot and head in the same match.

Palmer completed all three within 29 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 38 minutes established by Aston Villa’s Tommy Johnson against Wimbledon in February 1995.

That record had stood for almost three decades.

Palmer went on to score a fourth goal from the penalty spot, completing an unforgettable evening in Chelsea colours.

Importantly, his Guinness title is specifically for the fastest perfect hat-trick measured from kick-off. It is not the record for the fastest Premier League hat-trick of any type, a separate distinction held by Sadio Mané. Guinness World Records

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS MAKES IT OFFICIAL

On November 12, 2026, Guinness World Records published confirmation that Palmer had been recognised alongside three other Chelsea players as part of the upcoming Guinness World Records Football Edition 2027.

Guinness adjudicator Will Munford visited Chelsea’s Cobham Training Centre to present the players with official certificates commemorating their achievements.

The four recognised Chelsea players were Cole Palmer, Estêvão Willian, Hannah Hampton and Manaka Matsukubo.

Their accomplishments span the English Premier League, Brazilian football, the Women’s Super League and the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States.

The new football edition’s Class of ’27 highlights 30 established stars and emerging football talents. Guinness World Records+1

But it is Palmer’s international recognition, combined with his well-documented Kittitian ancestry, that has given St. Kitts and Nevis a special reason to celebrate.

The world record officially belongs to Cole Palmer. His family roots give the Federation a meaningful connection to that achievement.

FROM MANCHESTER TO ST. KITTS: THE FAMILY STORY BEHIND THE TWO FLAGS

Chelsea striker Cole Palmer honours his grandad with St Kitts and Nevis’ flag on boots – SKN News

One of the most meaningful aspects of Palmer’s football journey is his decision to honour his paternal family heritage.

His grandfather, Sterry Palmer, was born in St. Kitts before migrating to England, where the family established new roots.

Palmer has explained that displaying the St. Kitts and Nevis flag on his football boots is a personal tribute to his father and family. FIFA

It is a small symbol carrying an enormous message.

For Caribbean families whose relatives migrated to Britain during earlier generations, Palmer’s story reflects the enduring connections between the region and its diaspora.

His career is also a reminder that Caribbean identity and influence extend far beyond the geographical boundaries of the islands.

THE HOMECOMING THAT CAPTURED INTERNATIONAL ATTENTION

كول بالمر في مسقط رأسه.. استقبال خاص للبطل في سانت كيتس (فيديو)

Vídeo e fotos: Cole Palmer abraçou origens familiares nas Caraíbas | A Bola

Cole Palmer receives hero’s welcome in grandfather’s birthplace St Kitts – Yahoo News UK

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Palmer’s connection to the Federation became even more significant in July 2025, when he made his first visit to St. Kitts shortly after helping Chelsea capture the FIFA Club World Cup.

He received a warm Caribbean welcome on July 15, with Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Tourism Minister Marsha T. Henderson and traditional Masquerade performers participating in the airport reception.

During his visit, Palmer met government officials, interacted with aspiring young footballers and explored his family’s ancestral connections.

The visit also included a journey to the village and home associated with his grandfather’s childhood.

For the Palmer family, it represented an opportunity to reconnect with relatives and rediscover part of their shared history. BBC Sport+2

FROM FAMILY HERITAGE TO GLOBAL TOURISM AMBASSADOR

The relationship between Palmer and St. Kitts has already moved beyond symbolic recognition.

In March 2026, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority publicly unveiled a marketing partnership with the Chelsea footballer, designed to strengthen the island’s international profile and reach wider travel audiences.

The campaign included promotional activity targeting the British travel market, with opportunities for travel agents to win signed Chelsea football shirts.

The Authority’s Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Fontenelle, highlighted the publicity generated by Palmer’s family visit and the opportunity to showcase the island’s culture, landscapes and visitor experiences.

Palmer himself expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying:

“I loved spending time there and I know others will fall in love with it too.”

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For St. Kitts and Nevis, that partnership carries genuine marketing potential.

Palmer’s international visibility introduces audiences to the Federation who might otherwise have little familiarity with the destination.

His story also provides something that conventional tourism advertising cannot easily manufacture: an authentic family relationship with the island.

However, translating celebrity exposure into measurable tourism benefits will require sustained promotion, effective travel partnerships and evidence of increased visitor interest and bookings.

A WORLD RECORD, A CARIBBEAN CONNECTION, AND A MESSAGE FOR THE NEXT GENERATION

Palmer’s Guinness World Records recognition also carries an inspirational message for the young footballers of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Federation has a proud sporting tradition and a diaspora whose achievements extend across football, athletics, cricket and other international sporting disciplines.

Palmer’s journey illustrates how family heritage can remain important even when an athlete’s professional career develops thousands of miles from the Caribbean.

During his 2025 visit, St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association President Atiba Harris told FIFA that Palmer’s homecoming could help inspire young players and strengthen connections with football talent in the diaspora. FIFA

There is also a broader lesson here.

Palmer’s record does not make St. Kitts and Nevis the official Guinness World Records title holder, nor does it change his status as an England international.

But it does give the Federation a legitimate reason to share in celebrating a remarkable sporting milestone achieved by someone with unmistakable Kittitian ancestry.

And the British media’s recognition of that heritage makes the story even more meaningful.

From the football fields of Manchester to the international stage at Stamford Bridge, and from his grandfather’s birthplace in St. Kitts to the pages of Guinness World Records, Cole Palmer’s story continues to connect two worlds.

Two flags.

One remarkable family journey.

And a world record that has given St. Kitts and Nevis another moment of international sporting pride.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — NOT EVEN THE SUN COVERS THE CARIBBEAN BETTER!

Reporting informed by Guinness World Records, Chelsea FC, the Premier League, FIFA, the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service, Travel Weekly and the supplied November 12 report referencing The Voice.