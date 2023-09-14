Saint Kitts and Nevis Government Teams Up with Southern University for Affordable Education

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has forged a transformative alliance with Louisiana’s Southern University (SU), set to revolutionize education access for citizens and residents. Spearheaded by Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations, Her Excellency Dr. Hadiya Claxton, the initiative promises the most affordable university program ever offered in the Federation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, alongside Southern University President Dennis Shields, formalized the partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on September 13th, 2023, at the Baton Rouge campus.

The program’s flagship benefit is dramatically reduced tuition fees, starting at under US $4,200 per semester for Kittitian and Nevisian citizens and residents pursuing Undergraduate studies. This reduction extends to Graduate (Master’s) programs, online degrees, and certifications. Moreover, Southern University will recognize academic credits from Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), further streamlining costs and study duration. Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) credits will also be accepted for university enrollment.

The signing ceremony saw the presence of distinguished figures, including Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Samal Duggins, Permanent Secretary Miguel Flemming, and Dr. Garfield Alexander, CEO of the Marijuana Commission in the Ministry of Agriculture. This historic partnership is poised to reshape educational opportunities for the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis, marking a milestone in accessible, high-quality education. For more information, contact the Ministry of Education at moeskn@gov.kn or call 1(869) 467-1402.