Questions Arise Over Transparency as Ministry of Education Issues Tenders Despite Earlier Demolition Claims

In December 2022, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Hon. Geoffrey Hanley, announced the commencement of demolition work on the old BHS School on Victoria Rd. Deputy PM Hanley, along with Permanent Secretary Lisa-Romayne Archibald-Pistana, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the demolition, a vital step toward constructing a new BHS School on the same grounds.

However, recent developments have raised questions about transparency and accountability. Despite the December announcement of ongoing demolition work, the Ministry of Education surprisingly sent out invitations for tender bids for the same demolition work in May. This has led to confusion and concerns regarding the accuracy of information provided by the government.

Fast forward to August, Deputy PM Hanley disclosed that bids for the demolition work had been evaluated, with the announcement of the successful bidder scheduled for September. This revelation has raised further doubts about the timeline and transparency of the construction project.

The situation prompts queries about why the tender invitations were sent out months after the initial announcement of demolition work beginning. This apparent inconsistency between the official announcements and the subsequent tendering process calls for clear communication and accountability from the government.

As the situation unfolds, it is crucial for Hon. Geoffrey Hanley and the administration to address these concerns and provide accurate information to ensure transparency in the construction of the new BHS School.