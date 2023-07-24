PRIME MINISTER PIERRE ATTENDS THE 105TH MEETING OF THE MONETARY COUNCIL OF THE ECCB

Castries, Saint Lucia – Prime Minister Honourable Philip J. Pierre will attend the 105th Meeting of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank [ECCB] on the 21st of July, 2023 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. As the outgoing chairman, Honourable Pierre will handover the chairmanship to Honourable Camillo Gonsalves, Minister for Finance in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The handover of the chairmanship of the ECCB marks an important milestone in the Prime Minister’s journey towards regional economic development and integration. Prime Minister Pierre’s dedication to fostering financial stability and promoting sustainable growth as economies continue to navigate the challenges posed by global economic uncertainties has been widely recognised and appreciated by his counterparts and stakeholders within the Eastern Caribbean region.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank plays a pivotal role in the financial landscape of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). As the monetary authority for eight-member countries, including Saint Lucia, the ECCB is responsible for maintaining the stability and integrity of the Eastern Caribbean dollar, promoting economic growth, and fostering financial resilience.

Honourable Dr. Ernest Hilaire will act as the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia until Saturday 22nd of July, 2023.

