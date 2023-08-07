PLP’s National Women’s Arm and Congregation of the Rivers of Living Waters Unite in Joyful Worship, with Former Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris

On Sunday, August 7th, a joyful occasion unfolded as the People’s Labour Party’s (PLP) National Women’s Arm worshipped at Rivers of Living Waters. The atmosphere was filled with elation and warmth as congregants gathered to celebrate their faith and community. Among the attendees was the beloved former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, and PLP National Party Leader, Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris.

The event served as a platform for exuberant interaction, allowing attendees to express their admiration and appreciation for Dr. Harris’s leadership. The fervent exchanges reflected the strong connection between the PLP’s members and their esteemed leader, fostering a sense of unity and support within the party.

As the worship concluded, the spirit of camaraderie lingered, leaving participants with renewed motivation and enthusiasm for their political endeavors. The event highlighted the significance of faith, unity, and strong leadership, reminding everyone present of the power of communal celebration in building a brighter future for St. Kitts and Nevis.