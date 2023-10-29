Peoples Labour Party Leader and 3rd Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris Denounces Land Seizures by Dr. Terrance Drew’s Administration

In a resounding declaration, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, leader of the Peoples Labour Party and the current Prime Minister, vehemently criticized the actions of the Dr. Terrance Drew administration. Dr. Harris asserted that the purported justifications for the victimization of opposition supporters through the confiscation of their lands are baseless and lack coherence.

Dr. Harris implored the Drew administration to cease its discriminatory practices against the less privileged, emphasizing the government’s duty to guarantee that those allotted land receive their rightful holdings. He underscored that land allocation is a process meticulously overseen by licensed surveyors, absolving buyers and citizens of any blame for potential discrepancies.

The Prime Minister called for an immediate halt to what he described as “petty, outrageous, and brutal targeting” of perceived opposition supporters. He stressed that such actions not only undermine the principles of justice and fairness but also erode public trust in the administration’s commitment to upholding the rights of its citizens.

Dr. Harris concluded by urging the Drew administration to reevaluate its stance on land acquisitions and work towards fostering an environment of inclusivity, where every citizen’s entitlement to their designated land is respected and safeguarded.

In the broader context of a democratic society, it is imperative that land allocations remain above the fray of partisan politics. The actions of the Drew administration, turning this vital aspect of citizens’ lives into a pawn in a political game, are not only unjust but undermine the very foundations of a fair and inclusive governance. The allocation of land should be guided by principles of equity, transparency, and the rule of law, rather than becoming entangled in a tit-for-tat based on political affiliations. It is high time for a reevaluation of priorities and a return to the principles that underpin a just society, where every citizen’s right to land is valued and protected, regardless of their political stance. Only through such a course correction can we hope to rebuild trust and confidence in the administration’s commitment to the well-being and prosperity of all its citizens.