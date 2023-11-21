Launching an IT business? Take advantage of the digital hiring resources at your fingertips, says CEO

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS — With several Caribbean nations eagerly seeking to diversify into information technology (IT) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, employers and jobseekers have a reliable resource literally at their fingertips to help them launch successful IT businesses and careers.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is a market-leading digital talent acquisition service that aims to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad.

“We’re here to help bring businesses into the 21st Century by taking the recruitment and hiring process online,” says Joseph Boll, Caribbean Employment CEO. “Especially for an IT company, which is digitally-based, our service lets you launch a business or a career in a way that’s appropriate for the field.”

Boll’s firm seeks to bridge the gap between employers and candidates that can often become cumbersome in Caribbean nations, where some sectors of society remain resistant to the new, digital era.

“The culture of getting a job or finding a new hire the old way is usually so deeply ingrained that it can be difficult to break out of, but our firm wants you to know that that’s no longer your only option,” says Boll.

Now, IT businesses can tap into a wide pool of talented candidates across geographic locations and even across different Caribbean countries if so desired or needed. At the same time, candidates can find jobs that best match their skillset and interest, across the Caribbean. According to Boll, this helps employers and jobseekers get it right the first time when looking for their perfect fit.

“More and more Caribbean countries are looking to get into IT and become tech hubs after COVID taught us a harsh lesson about overreliance on tourism,” the CEO adds. “As training programmes are launched and new investment opportunities arise, there will be more businesses opening and expanding and they’re going to need skilled workers. At the same time, those who complete training programmes through the government, for example, are going to need job opportunities where they can put those new skills to good use.

“Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is the perfect bridge where those two parties can meet and walk away with what they need.”

###

About Caribbean Employment Services Inc.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc., based in Barbados, is one of the market-leading online talent acquisition services, specializing in helping businesses and organizations recruit the best candidates for their roles and job seekers find their ideal position. For international and national employers looking to source the best talent from the Caribbean region and from the United States into their Caribbean businesses, we offer a range of recruitment solutions, all developed to find the right candidates for their roles. Find out more at https://caribbeanemployment.com or contact hello@caribbeanemployment.com.

Media contact

Rayne Morgan

rayne@caribbeanemployment.com

778-868-7694