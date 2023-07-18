EU-CELAC Summit Seeks to Strengthen Bi-Regional Partnership

Brussels, Belgium, July 18, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMO)- Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and his delegation, which includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, and the Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment et al, Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, are among European Union, Latin America, and Caribbean Leaders at the European Union – Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU-CELAC) Summit 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. The summit is taking place from July 17 to 18.









The Summit’s major goal is to strengthen connections between the EU, Latin America, and the Caribbean in the current global climate after almost a decade of absence of bi-regional dialogue at the highest political level. The summit is held under the theme “Renewing the bi-regional partnership to strengthen peace and sustainable development”.





Family photo of the Leaders at the EU-CELAC Summit 2023 in Brussels, Belgium



The leaders explore the potential for greater economic growth given by the green and digital and just transitions, at the forefront of the discussions.



A wide range of issues are being discussed by the leaders at the summit to strengthen the EU-CELAC partnership, including the Citizenship by Investment programmes were foremost in the discussions; enhanced cooperation in multilateral fora; global peace and stability; trade and investment; economic recovery; efforts to combat climate crisis; research and innovation; and justice and security for citizens.





Leaders at the EU-CELAC Summit 2023 in Brussels, Belgium



Several high-profile meetings have been held to discuss major global issues that heavily impact the region and International financial architecture. Key topics discussed include climate action and finance, and geopolitical realities including efforts to address and resolve the current situation in Haiti, the prospect of ending the embargo on Cuba, and the economic position against Venezuela.



The EU has requested further integration in the areas of Transshipment; the Global Gateway Strategy, which includes topics such as bridging the gap and unlocking investment potential in the Caribbean, enhancing health reliance, the war in Ukraine, strengthening relationships and alliances on global issues, and reducing the digital divide; scaling up climate finance, and developing a rules-based international order through adherence to international agreements through a unified voice.



The Summit brings together essential society actors, policymakers, and institutions to examine the EU-LAC strategic partnership’s issues and prospects. The EU-LAC seeks to develop a multifaceted debate on the prospects of revitalized bi-regional cooperation through this series of initiatives.