Caribbean Airlines launches new route to St. Kitts

Caribbean Airlines Limited has launched its newest route to St. Kitts, further enhancing connectivity in the Eastern Caribbean, subject to approval by the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority.

From July 24, the flights will operate a total of five (5) times weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday providing convenient travel options between Port of Spain (POS), Barbados, Antigua, and St. Kitts.

Network expansion is one of the core elements of the airline’s Welcome Home campaign and aligns with the company’s vision for seamless connectivity and increased accessibility throughout the Caribbean.

CEO Garvin Medera emphasizes, “The Caribbean is our home, and as the leading airline in the region, we are focused on fostering connections, facilitating increased trade, and benefiting the economies of the region. Our expansion into the Eastern Caribbean is integral to our growth strategy, and we are excited to provide enhanced connectivity for our valued customers.”

To support this expansion, Caribbean Airlines recently acquired new ATR aircraft. These aircraft provide a comfortable and enjoyable flying experience and enable the airline to optimize its operations and deliver enhanced service to passengers.

The addition of St. Kitts to the Caribbean Airlines route network signifies the airline’s commitment to providing comprehensive travel options for both business and leisure travelers.

With the new route, passengers can enjoy efficient connections between key destinations, opening up exciting opportunities for exploration and trade within the Eastern Caribbean.