Branson pays tribute to late Carvin Malone onboard Valiant lady

WICKHAM’S CAY I, Tortola, VI- Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady has made its inaugural visit to the [British] Virgin Islands today, Sunday, January 14, 2024, and one of the persons scheduled to be onboard at the welcoming ceremony, along with government officials and other invited guests, was former legislator Mr Carvin Malone.

The former Health Minister Malone; however, passed away suddenly this morning at Dr D. Orlando Smith Hospital, sending many in the territory into a state of shock.

Virgin Voyages founder Sir Richard CN Branson took the opportunity to pay tribute to Mr Malone, who he described as a “wonderful man” who was instrumental in steering the territory through the Covid-19 pandemic in his role as Minister for Health and Social Development.

Mr Branson also requested 30 seconds of silence in honour of Mr Malone.

There was a wonderful, wonderful man, Carvin [Malone], who guided us all through Covid. I must have spoken to him many, many times as many of you did. He rang us about two days ago to make sure his invitation was there, but I hope that you are in spirit now…” Mr Branson stated.

Among those on board Valiant Lady for the welcoming ceremony were Premier and Minister of Finance Dr the Hon Natalio D. Wheatley (R7), Deputy Premier Hon Lorna G. Smith (AL), and Minister for Communications and Works Hon Kye M. Rymer (R5).