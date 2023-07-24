Agriculture Minister Duggins under Fire as St. Kitts Farmers Left Out of Agenda 25 Plan Aimed at Food Self-Sufficiency

In an ambitious effort to achieve food self-sufficiency and sustainability in St. Kitts and Nevis, the proposed Agenda 25 plan has stirred controversy as farmers express their frustration over being sidelined from crucial discussions. The plan, designed to outline targets for reducing the food import bill on a national and regional level, lacks the involvement and consultation of the very stakeholders it heavily relies upon—the farmers.

Farmers, the backbone of the nation’s agricultural sector, have expressed their dismay at not being consulted or included in any discussions related to the Agenda 25 plan. The absence of their input raises concerns about how they will be expected to integrate and participate effectively in a plan that significantly impacts their livelihoods.

Agriculture plays a pivotal role in St. Kitts and Nevis’ economy, and the success of the Agenda 25 plan relies heavily on the active involvement and cooperation of farmers. Their expertise and insights are essential in crafting policies that are both practical and sustainable, ensuring the plan’s long-term success.

The decision to invite farmers and the general public merely as spectators to the launch of the Agenda 25 plan further exacerbates the issue. It implies a lack of recognition for the invaluable contributions farmers make and sends a disheartening message about their importance in shaping the nation’s food security strategy.

For Agenda 25 to achieve its objectives, it is imperative that farmers are given a seat at the table. Meaningful engagement with farmers, listening to their concerns, and incorporating their suggestions are essential steps in building a plan that aligns with their needs and ensures their active participation.

In conclusion, the exclusion of farmers from discussions surrounding the Agenda 25 plan is a missed opportunity for the government to tap into the wealth of knowledge and experience held by those directly affected. In order to achieve true food self-sufficiency and sustainability, it is essential that the government prioritizes open dialogue and active collaboration with farmers, recognizing their vital role in shaping the nation’s agricultural future.