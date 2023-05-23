Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Posted on May 23, 2023

 

SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS

No.         of 2023

A BILL to amend the Proceeds of Crime Act, Cap. 4. 28 and for related matters

BE IT ENACTED by the King’s Most Excellent Majesty, by and with the advice and consent of the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis and by the authority of the same as follows:

1. Short title.

This Act may be cited as the Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Act, 2023.

2. Amendment of Section 2.

The Act is amended in section 2 by replacing the definition of “tainted property”, as follows  

“ tainted property”, in relation to the commission of an offence includes property

  • used in, or in connection with, the commission of the offence; 
  • derived, obtained or realised, directly or indirectly,          from the commission of the offence;
  • that has
  • been used in, or in connection with, unlawful conduct; or
  • is intended to be used in, or in connection with, unlawful conduct;”.

……………………………….

Lanein Blanchette

Speaker

       Passed by the National Assembly this                day of                             , 2023.

…………………………………..

Trevlyn Stapleton Clerk of the National Assembly

