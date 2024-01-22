United Nations Expresses Deep Concern Over Potential UK Direct Rule on the British Virgin Islands

In a recent resolution adopted during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the United Nations has voiced profound concern over the lingering possibility of the United Kingdom imposing direct rule on the British Virgin Islands (BVI). The resolution addresses the Question of the British Virgin Islands and outlines specific apprehensions regarding the UK’s role in the governance of the overseas territory.

The resolution highlights a particular point of concern, stating, “Expressing concern that the administering Power (i.e., United Kingdom) put an Order in Council on hold to partially suspend the Constitution (of the British Virgin Islands) if the Government of the United Kingdom assesses that the implementation of the recommendations does not proceed satisfactorily.”

This reference to the potential suspension of the BVI’s constitution underscores the delicate situation and the international community’s unease regarding the governance dynamics between the UK and its overseas territories. The resolution emphasizes the importance of respecting the BVI’s Constitution and the mutual agreement pertaining to the recommendations of the report of the Commission of Inquiry.

The document further underscores the need for dialogue and collaboration among all parties involved, urging them to work in partnership for the benefit of the people of the Territory. The UN General Assembly’s resolution seeks a diplomatic and cooperative approach to address concerns and challenges rather than resorting to drastic measures that could impact the political autonomy of the British Virgin Islands.

In addition to expressing concern, the resolution reiterates the UN’s call upon the administering Power, the United Kingdom, as well as specialized agencies, other UN organizations, and regional bodies to provide necessary assistance to the British Virgin Islands. This support is directed towards aiding recovery, rebuilding efforts, and enhancing capabilities for emergency preparedness and risk reduction, especially in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria that significantly impacted the Territory in 2017.

The adoption of resolution A/Res/78/89 on the Question of the British Virgin Islands on December 7, 2023, highlights the international community’s attention to the governance issues and potential challenges faced by the British Virgin Islands in its relationship with the United Kingdom. The resolution serves as a diplomatic call to address concerns through dialogue, mutual respect, and collaborative efforts, emphasizing the overarching goal of securing the well-being of the people of the British Virgin Islands.