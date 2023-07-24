Jamaica First Team Ever to Stop France from Scoring in World Cup History

Coach of Jamaica’s national senior women’s football team Lorne Donaldson says the players incredible performance at big guns France in their World Cup opener in Sydney this morning came as no surprise to him.

The world’s number 43 ranked Jamaica drew nil all with France ranked number 5 in the world and one of the favourites to win the World Cup.

Jamaica lost its captain and star striker Khadija Shaw in the 90+2 minutes after she was shown a 2nd yellow card.

Shaw will miss the next game against Panama on July 29.

Donaldson says the team is aware of the strength of the French team but says the Reggae Girlz always believed they had a chance.

Lorne Donaldson.

Jamaican defender Deniesha Blackwood was voted player of the game.

The point is Jamaica’s 1st ever at the world cup and it was the 1st time in world cup history a country was stopping France from scoring.

Meanwhile, the coaching staff of the Reggae Girlz are preparing to appeal the suspension of captain Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw ahead of their next match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Speaking during the Fox Sports broadcast, FIFA referee’s analyst Mark Clattenburg, said he believed the dismissal was harsh.

It appears the Reggae Girlz staff agrees. Assistant Coach Ak Lakhani says the team will appeal the sending off.

Reggae Girlz assistant coach, Ak Lahkani.

If the appeal is unsuccessful, the Reggae Girlz will face Panama on Saturday morning, in a game that could determine if they make the knock-out round, without their leader.