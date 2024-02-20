ZU and Friends Acoustic Night: A Resounding Success in Musical Artistry

****In a night that will be etched into the memories of those fortunate enough to attend, the ZU and Friends Acoustic Night proved to be an unparalleled triumph in musical artistry. The event, held in the enchanting ambiance of SugarApple869’s beautiful garden, set a new standard for acoustic vibes, incredible acts, and a fantastic atmosphere.

The evening unfolded as a tapestry of great music, good company, and a den of unbelievably beautiful garden-chic fashions. Among the highlights was the mesmerizing performance by the legendary Gregory “Mr. Mention” Hobson. Stamping his place atop the St. Kitts and Nevis music landscape, Mention delivered a scintillating acoustic performance of his recent Carnival hits.Mention’s performance showcased an unmatched vocal range, hitting every high and low note with ease and precision. His artistry placed him in a class by himself, leaving the audience in awe of his musical prowess.

Jihan Williams Knight, who attended the event, described it as a “fabulous show,” praising the slow, relaxed vibe, beautiful ambiance of SugarApple869, and the focus on vocals, lyrics, and music.

Issa Kamal, a Calypsonian and Musician, echoed the sentiment, acknowledging the innovation brought by ZU & Friends and expressing appreciation for the acoustic rendition by Mr. Mention.The Acoustic Night was more than a musical event; it was an opportunity to chill, unwind, and groove with friends and loved ones. Against the backdrop of St. Kitts & Nevis’ own artists and DJs, the beautiful backyard ambience of Sugar Apple created the perfect setting for an unforgettable night of celebration and musical brilliance. As echoes of the Acoustic Night linger, anticipation grows for the next extraordinary experience crafted by ZU and Friends.