St Kitts Nevis Defence Force Applauds Ensign Jon-Lewin Watson for Success in Regional Security Training Institutes

****The St Kitts Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) proudly congratulates Ensign Jon-Lewin Watson on the successful completion of the Regional Security Training Institutes’ Public Order Train the Trainer Course 2024 held in Barbados.Ensign Watson, distinguished as one of the participants from the Public Order Exercise Coordination and Safety Management Course in 2023, has now returned as a trainer for the Public Order course in 2024. This recognition reflects not only Ensign Watson’s dedication but also the SKNDF’s commitment to nurturing and developing skilled professionals within its ranks.The comprehensive training program, conducted from Thursday, 8th February to Friday, 16th February 2024 at the RSS Training Institute, focused on equipping participants with the necessary skills to teach the principles and new doctrines of public order. The course aimed to enhance the participants’ capabilities in maintaining public order and safety, emphasizing the importance of effective coordination and management.The Regional Security System (RSS) Training Institute, in collaboration with the Barbados Defence Force, provided a platform for Ensign Watson and other participants to delve into the latest strategies and techniques in public order maintenance. This training not only adds to Ensign Watson’s professional growth but also contributes to the overall strengthening of the SKNDF’s capabilities in regional security.The hashtags #skndf, #publicorder, and #training underscore the significance of this accomplishment and highlight the SKNDF’s commitment to continuous learning and improvement. Ensign Jon-Lewin Watson’s success serves as a testament to the dedication and proficiency of the St Kitts Nevis Defence Force in ensuring the highest standards of training and readiness within its ranks.