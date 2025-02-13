St. Kitts and Nevis Representatives Participate in Clinton Global Initiative Winter Meeting at United Nations

United Nations, New York – February 6, 2025: H.E. Dr. Mutryce Williams, the Permanent Representative/Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, and Mr. Eustace T. Wallace, Minister Counsellor, represented the federation at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Winter Meeting on Wednesday, January 5, 2025.

The Clinton Global Initiative, established by the Clinton Foundation, is recognized as a catalyst for change that sets the international development agenda. It has demonstrated that global challenges can be addressed effectively through community engagement, collaboration, and commitment to action.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Dr. Mutryce Williams emphasized the importance of multi-stakeholder partnerships in driving meaningful change. “At the United Nations, we believe in the value of multi-stakeholder partnerships, and the Clinton Global Initiative has a proven track record of scoring wins for vulnerable communities through philanthropy,” she said. Dr. Williams also highlighted the historical collaboration between former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Foreign Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas in addressing health issues, particularly HIV/AIDS. “President Clinton’s work with Foreign Minister Douglas is legendary and serves as a model we hope to replicate as we future-proof our society and economy, including through the establishment of a climate-resilient health space in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The CGI Winter Meeting brought together a wide array of influencers, policymakers, and political leaders to tackle pressing global issues, including sustaining climate action in 2025, preparing for technological, policy, and financial shifts, and promoting health equity for healthier communities.

During the High-Level Week at the United Nations last year, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew led a CGI breakfast roundtable with renowned philanthropist Chef José Andrés, which focused on food and nutritional security. The Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations is now leveraging its partnership with the Clinton Foundation to enhance its efforts in promoting sustainability, resilience, and security through expanded messaging, networks, and collaboration.

This ongoing partnership underscores St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to global cooperation and its proactive approach to addressing critical challenges in health, climate resilience, and sustainable development.