St. Kitts and Nevis Native Mariece Bankesie Excels with Master’s Degree in Educational Technology





Mariece Bankesie, formerly Roberts, has graduated with a Master’s degree in Educational Technology and earned an Instructional Technology Coaching Certificate from Boise State University, accomplishing this feat with a remarkable 4.0 GPA. Her outstanding academic performance was further recognized with induction into Phi Kappa Phi, a prestigious honor society celebrating the top 10% of academic achievers across all disciplines.

The significance of Mariece’s achievement was highlighted as she served as the Grand Marshal at the Winter Graduation, symbolizing leadership and accomplishment within the academic community. This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to her dedication and perseverance, especially as she embarked on her Master’s journey amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mariece’s interest in the potential of technology to enhance learning experiences deepened during the virtual environment necessitated by the pandemic. Balancing work, family, and studies, she found the delicate equilibrium that ultimately led to her academic success.

Expressing gratitude, Mariece acknowledges the role of her faith, thanking God for her ability and strength. She extends heartfelt appreciation to her parents for instilling discipline and the mantra “Everything worth doing is worth doing well.” The unwavering support of her husband, family, friends, and well-wishers also played a pivotal role in her overcoming challenges and reaching this milestone.

Mariece’s educational journey began in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, attending schools such as Victoria Road Preschool, Newtown Primary (now Tucker Clarke Primary), Basseterre Junior High/Washington Archibald High, Basseterre High, and Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC).

With a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education and Marketing earned in 2013, Mariece later obtained a Grade 4-8 Math Teaching Certification. She has worked as a K12 Music Specialist and Middle School (Grade 6-8) Virtual Math Teacher for a combined period of 6 years. Leveraging her education, training, and experience, Mariece currently offers math tutoring and beginning piano lessons virtually.

Furthermore, Mariece serves as an AI Trainer-Team Lead and Freelance Instructional and Web Designer, showcasing her commitment to education and technology. Her multifaceted journey stands as an inspiration for aspiring learners and educators, illustrating the impact of passion, dedication, and resilience in achieving academic excellence and professional success.