St. Kitts and Nevis Gears Up for National Assembly Sitting with Nine Key Bills in Focus

In a significant development for the nation, the Order Paper has been issued for a sitting of the National Assembly in Basseterre, St. Kitts. The gathering is set to take place at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, on Thursday, February 22, 2024, commencing at 10:00 a.m.

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, will play a pivotal role in the session. Nine Bills are slated to receive their first reading.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health, and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, is expected to seek leave to introduce and have read a first time four crucial Bills. These Bills include the Medical Laboratories Bill, 2024; Anti-Smuggling Bill, 2024; Immigration (Amendment) Bill, 2024; and Housing and Social Development Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Additionally, he will move the second reading of the Housing and Social Development Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The legislative agenda extends further as the Honourable Attorney-General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs, Garth Wilkin, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time three Bills. These Bills are titled Freedom of Information (Amendment) Bill, 2024; Ombudsman (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and Copyright Bill, 2024.

Moreover, the Honourable Minister responsible for Tourism, Civil Aviation, International Transport, Employment and Labour, and Urban Development, Marsha Henderson, is set to seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bill entitled National Productivity Council Bill, 2024. Simultaneously, the Honourable Senator and Minister responsible for Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, Dr. Joyelle Clarke, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bill entitled Architects Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The National Assembly proceedings will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations, offering citizens nationwide an opportunity to stay informed. Additionally, the session can be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. For those preferring an online experience, the event will be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.

Bills will be made available on the website (www.sknis.gov.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section titled Bills. The Bills can also be accessed via the Facebook page: St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.

