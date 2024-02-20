St.Kitts and Nevis Ambassador Her Excellency Dr. Christene Walwyn Engages in Bilateral Talks with Bermuda Premier Hon. David Burt

***

On a diplomatic mission to strengthen ties and foster collaboration, Dr. Christene Walwyn, St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador for the Diaspora, met with Bermuda Premier Hon. David Burt and Deputy Premier Walter Roban on a significant visit to Bermuda.

The meeting, which took place on Friday, marked a pivotal moment in cross-cultural engagement between St. Kitts and Nevis and Bermuda. Premier Burt expressed enthusiasm about bolstering connections with Caribbean islands, especially those with significant Bermudian ancestry.

Premier Burt stated, “As our Government seeks to strengthen relationships with islands in the Caribbean where many Bermudians have ancestry, it was truly enriching to discuss Ambassador Walwyn’s plans for engaging with the Kittian diaspora in Bermuda.” The discussions went beyond diaspora engagement, delving into potential bilateral opportunities, particularly in the promising field of agribusiness.

The Premier emphasized his eagerness for continued engagement with CARICOM countries, underlining the importance of mutual interests and collaboration. This meeting serves as a promising step towards fostering strong ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and Bermuda, opening avenues for future partnerships and shared endeavors. The diplomatic dialogue showcases the commitment of both nations to build meaningful connections and explore collaborative opportunities for the benefit of their citizens.