Southern University and A&M College Invites Nationals of Saint Kitts and Nevis to Apply for Fall 2024 Admission

Southern University and A&M College (SU) is proud to announce the launch of its newly established application portal, inviting aspiring students from Saint Kitts and Nevis to apply for bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. programs. This initiative follows a groundbreaking partnership established in September 2023 when the Ministry of Education formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SU, allowing Kittitians and Nevisians to access the university at in-state tuition rates.

This collaboration represents a momentous achievement, marking a significant milestone in the alliance between SU and the Federation. The partnership aims to make higher education more accessible and affordable for the citizens and residents of Saint Kitts and Nevis, setting a remarkable precedent for future collaborations in international higher education.

Prospective bachelor’s degree students who have completed coursework at CFBC or any other college or university can apply as “transfer” students. This designation streamlines the application process, ensuring a review of prior coursework and the application of applicable credits, ultimately reducing the workload required for degree completion at SU. Transferring students seeking bachelor’s degrees are exempt from the SAT exam requirement. High school graduates applying directly to SU are required to take the SAT for admission consideration.

After completing the application, applicants are advised to “Save for Later” instead of proceeding to payment. Following this step, they should email Her Excellency Hadiya Claxton at hclaxton.skn@gmail.com and Ms. Andorosie Battice at andorosie.battice@moe.edu.kn. These contacts will facilitate the retrieval of the completed application and assist with documentation for in-state tuition rates.

For those interested in pursuing master’s or Ph.D. degrees, the application process is available on the SU website (www.subr.edu). Applicants should navigate to “Students” and then “Graduate School” to access the provided application. Upon completion, applicants should email Her Excellency Hadiya Claxton and Ms. Andorosie Battice, who will notify Southern University of the completed application and aid in the documentation process for in-state tuition.

To learn more about Southern University and explore available degree options, visit www.subr.edu. Applications for Fall 2024 admission should be submitted by May 31, 2024.

For inquiries about the application process, contact Her Excellency Hadiya Claxton via email at hclaxton.skn@gmail.com.

Embark on your academic journey with Southern University – Apply today!