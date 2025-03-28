PM Drew’s Nigeria Trip Ends : No Meetings with Nigerian Government Despite Large High-Profile 12-Member Delegation!

In a move that has sparked widespread criticism and deepened public skepticism, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew and his massive 12-person delegation, including three members of his Cabinet, concluded their highly publicized visit to Nigeria without securing even a single meeting with Prime Minister Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu GCFR or any member of the Nigerian Cabinet.

Despite the significant taxpayer-funded expenditure involved in transporting such a high-level team across continents, PM Drew’s engagements were limited to a handful of business meetings with Nigerian private sector figures—including Dr. Eruani Azibapu Godbless of Azikel Group, Mallam Khalifa Naziru Abdullahi of K.K. Kingdom Group, and former Governor Hon. Gabriel Suswam.

The glaring absence of governmental interactions has left many questioning the purpose and effectiveness of the trip. Critics argue that meaningful and impactful diplomatic and economic ties with Nigeria cannot be established without direct engagement with the Nigerian government. The failure to secure high-level political meetings has fueled speculation about the true objectives of the visit and whether the trip was genuinely in the best interest of St. Kitts and Nevis or simply another costly overseas excursion.

With eyebrows raised and scrutiny mounting, the public is demanding answers: Why did such a high-profile delegation travel all the way to Africa only to bypass the Nigerian government entirely? And how does the Drew administration justify the size and cost of this trip when it yielded no direct diplomatic gains?

As concerns grow over the strategic direction of PM Drew’s foreign engagements, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are left wondering—was this a diplomatic triumph or a diplomatic disaster?