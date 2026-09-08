PM DR. TERRANCE DREW UNDERGOES SUCCESSFUL ANGIOGRAM AND ANGIOPLASTY FOLLOWING MEDICAL EMERGENCY

Procedure commonly used to identify and open narrowed or blocked arteries; exact diagnosis and details of Prime Minister’s treatment have not yet been publicly disclosed

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — September 8, 2026 — TIMES CARIBBEAN: Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, has reportedly undergone a successful angiogram followed by an angioplasty as part of continuing specialised medical care following the health emergency that led to his hospitalization and subsequent treatment overseas.

Information provided to Times Caribbean indicates that the procedure was successfully completed. However, the precise findings of the angiogram, the artery or arteries involved, whether a stent was inserted, and the Prime Minister’s specific medical diagnosis have not been publicly detailed.

The development represents an important new stage in Dr. Drew’s medical treatment following a health episode that began on Sunday, August 30.

According to an official Cabinet Secretariat statement, the Prime Minister initially presented at the Joseph N. France General Hospital after experiencing mild discomfort, nausea and headache. He was admitted for observation and clinical evaluation and was subsequently transferred overseas for specialised medical observation. Officials said at the time that he remained awake, alert and stable.

Dr. Drew later disclosed that his symptoms had included persistent nausea, vomiting, pain on the left side of his neck, a mild headache, dizziness and difficulty with balance and walking. After receiving treatment in Martinique, he travelled to South Florida for additional investigations.

Martinique media had earlier reported that Dr. Drew suffered a stroke while receiving treatment there. However, the Prime Minister himself did not announce a specific diagnosis in his September 3 national address, and official government statements at that stage described his condition as stable while medical investigations continued.

WHAT IS AN ANGIOGRAM?

An angiogram is a specialised imaging procedure doctors use to examine blood vessels and determine whether an artery has become narrowed or blocked.

In a coronary angiogram, a thin catheter is generally introduced through an artery in the wrist or groin and guided toward the heart. Contrast dye is then injected while X-ray images are taken, allowing cardiologists to see the coronary arteries and identify the location and severity of any narrowing or obstruction.

The American Heart Association says a coronary angiogram can show whether the arteries supplying blood to the heart are narrowed or blocked and helps doctors determine the most appropriate treatment.

Put simply, the angiogram finds the problem.

WHAT IS ANGIOPLASTY?

An angioplasty, also called percutaneous coronary intervention or PCI when performed on the coronary arteries, is a procedure used to open a narrowed or blocked artery and restore blood flow.

Doctors guide a catheter carrying a tiny balloon to the narrowed section of the artery. The balloon is inflated, widening the artery and improving circulation.

In many coronary angioplasty procedures, doctors also insert a small expandable mesh tube called a stent, which helps keep the artery open after the balloon is removed.

So while the angiogram identifies where an obstruction exists, an angioplasty can immediately treat the obstruction.

WHAT MEDICAL SITUATIONS CAN LEAD TO ANGIOPLASTY?

When the procedure involves the coronary arteries, angioplasty is commonly considered when doctors discover a significant narrowing or blockage that is restricting blood supply to the heart.

This can occur in patients experiencing acute coronary syndrome, which is a group of conditions associated with a sudden reduction in blood flow to the heart.

It can include:

a heart attack caused by a completely or partially blocked coronary artery;

unstable angina, where blood flow to the heart is dangerously reduced;

severe coronary artery narrowing producing inadequate blood flow;

or significant coronary artery disease that doctors believe requires mechanical intervention rather than medication alone.

The American Heart Association notes that angioplasty may be used to rapidly reopen a narrowed or blocked coronary artery, while the Mayo Clinic says it may be performed urgently during a heart attack or when worsening angina results from obstructed arteries.

The NHS similarly identifies coronary angioplasty as a treatment for severely restricted blood supply to the heart and as a procedure frequently used following a heart attack.

Importantly, however, the fact that a patient undergoes an angiogram followed by angioplasty does not, by itself, establish that the patient suffered a heart attack.

The procedure indicates that doctors identified a vascular narrowing or obstruction that they considered appropriate to treat, but only the attending medical team can confirm the precise diagnosis and circumstances in Dr. Drew’s case.

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew underwent a successful angiogram and a subsequent angioplasty after falling ill . [1]

Chronology of Events

Initial Illness: On Sunday, August 30, 2026, Dr. Drew experienced initial symptoms including headaches, persistent nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and difficulty with balance. He was admitted to the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital in Basseterre for 18 hours of clinical evaluation and observation. [1, 2, 3]

On Sunday, August 30, 2026, Dr. Drew experienced initial symptoms including headaches, persistent nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and difficulty with balance. He was admitted to the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital in Basseterre for 18 hours of clinical evaluation and observation. [1, 2, 3] Transfer Abroad: Due to the need for specialized cardiac and neurological care, he was flown out of the country. He traveled to Martinique before being transferred to a specialized medical facility in South Florida, USA. [1, 2, 3]

Due to the need for specialized cardiac and neurological care, he was flown out of the country. He traveled to Martinique before being transferred to a specialized medical facility in South Florida, USA. [1, 2, 3] Medical Procedures: While overseas, his medical team performed an angiogram (a diagnostic test to look at blood vessels) and followed it with an angioplasty (a procedure used to open blocked blood vessels). [1]

While overseas, his medical team performed an (a diagnostic test to look at blood vessels) and followed it with an (a procedure used to open blocked blood vessels). [1] Current Status: In a national address following the procedures, Dr. Drew reassured the public that he was recovering well, noting that “there is nothing alarming to report” while doctors continue routine follow-up investigations. Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley has been managing government affairs during his recovery.

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QUESTIONS REMAIN ABOUT THE EXACT DIAGNOSIS

The latest development may provide greater context surrounding the extensive medical investigations undertaken since the Prime Minister first became ill.

But several important clinical details remain undisclosed publicly, including the location and severity of the blockage, whether a stent was required, and whether the angioplasty was connected to an acute cardiac event or another diagnosed vascular condition.

Those distinctions are important.

Until an official medical statement provides those details, it would be inappropriate to conclude solely from the procedure that Dr. Drew experienced a heart attack or any other specific cardiovascular condition.

What is known is that the Prime Minister received escalating specialist care following his initial hospitalization in St. Kitts, was subsequently treated in Martinique, travelled to South Florida for further investigations and has now reportedly completed an angiogram and angioplasty successfully.

The development will likely bring some reassurance to citizens who have closely followed the Prime Minister’s condition over the past week, while attention now turns to his recovery and any further official medical update.

TIMES CARIBBEAN will continue to follow developments as additional verified information becomes available.