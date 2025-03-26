PETAL PARRY NAMED MANAGING PARTNER AT THE GLOBALLY PRESTIGIOUS PKF ACCOUNTING FIRM

In a significant development for the accounting industry in St. Kitts and Nevis, Petal Parry has been appointed as the Managing Partner of PKF St. Kitts and Nevis. This appointment marks a notable achievement in her distinguished career, characterized by over 15 years of experience in both public and private accounting sectors.

Prior to this role, Parry served as the Principal of Clifton Parry, where she offered strategic business solutions to a diverse clientele. Her extensive expertise encompasses areas such as taxes, external and internal audits, compliance, and finance. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with various entities, including financial services organizations, non-profits, retail businesses, international funding agencies, telecommunications firms, construction companies, real estate enterprises, statutory bodies, and regulatory authorities. Notably, her tenure as a C-suite executive in the commercial banking sector has provided her with profound insights into financial and strategic planning.

Parry’s academic credentials are equally impressive. She holds a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in finance from The University of Edinburgh and a Bachelor of Science degree with first-class honors in Economics and Accounting from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus. Her professional certifications include being a Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (FCCA), a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), and a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS). Additionally, she is a practicing member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Eastern Caribbean (ICAEC) – St. Kitts Branch.

In her new capacity as Managing Partner at PKF St. Kitts and Nevis, Parry is poised to leverage her vast experience and leadership skills to further the firm’s mission and expand its influence within the region. Her appointment is anticipated to bring innovative strategies and a renewed focus on excellence to the firm’s operations.

PKF is a globally recognized network of legally independent accounting and advisory firms, operating in over 400 locations across 150 countries. The network is renowned for delivering high-quality audit, accounting, tax, and business advisory solutions.

Parry’s appointment underscores PKF’s commitment to fostering exceptional leadership and enhancing its service offerings in the Caribbean region. The firm and its clients eagerly anticipate the positive impact her leadership will bring.