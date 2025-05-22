PAY UP OR SHUT UP!” — CAYON COMMUNITY GIANT LENNOX LIBURD TORCHES MINISTER KONRIS MAYNARD IN SCATHING SOCIAL MEDIA BROADSIDE

“

CAYON, ST. KITTS — The “Mayor of Cayon” has had enough — and he’s naming names. Lennox Liburd, a well-known businessman, respected community activist, and outspoken leader in the Cayon area, has fired a blistering public shot at Minister of Infrastructure Konris Maynard, demanding payment for services owed and calling out what he describes as deception, neglect, and disrespect.

In a scorching social media post that is now going viral, Liburd slammed Maynard and the Drew administration over unpaid debts related to the Green Valley Gas Station and water infrastructure development in Cayon. With no filter and zero hesitation, Liburd dropped verbal bombs that have rocked the political landscape.

“Sonia, it will be real nice if Konris Maynard cough up the money owes to BEAD so that the GREEN VALLEY GAS STATION… could be paid,” Liburd wrote. “I’m seriously tired of hearing his BULLSHIT!”

Liburd boldly declared that not a single cent from the Drew government was spent on water development in Cayon, despite the administration’s claims. He further revealed that private entities covered 90% of the construction materials for the Pumphouse — all while the government continues to sidestep payment.

“So KONRIS, my children not suppose to eat? They not suppose to pay off their student loans?” Liburd asked rhetorically. “It’s overbearing. Boy pay up or shut to hell up.”

Liburd didn’t stop at Maynard — he also took aim at a social media figure he described as a “clown from Cayon” who uses the name ‘Me Bertha’, accusing her of disrespecting the people of Cayon during political events while unpaid bills remain unresolved.

“How much longer my little establishment has to wait to get back its money?” Liburd questioned. “Horsfords/TDC have already been paid since last year, and I can’t get my money.”

Liburd’s post has sparked intense conversations about fairness, political favouritism, and financial accountability under the Drew administration. It also reinforces growing public sentiment that Labour’s promises of transparency and equity are paper-thin at best.

As frustrations boil over in Cayon, Lennox Liburd has become the loud, unrelenting voice of a community tired of being used, overlooked, and left unpaid. His message to Konris Maynard?

“This isn’t a concert. This is people’s livelihood. Pay what you owe — or get off the stage.”