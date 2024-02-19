Nine Years of Team Unity: A Historic Anniversary Celebrating Unprecedented Election Victory and Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris’s Unrivaled Success in Building a Legacy of Progress and Achievement

February 15th, 2015, marked a historic day in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis as the people spoke loud and clear, electing the Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity in a triumph that would shape the destiny of the nation. As we commemorate the 9th anniversary of this momentous occasion, it’s essential to reflect on the incredible journey and numerous achievements that have defined the Team Unity Administration’s legacy.

The Landmark Victory

Nine years ago, Supervisor of Elections Wingrove George broke the silence, officially declaring Team Unity as the winner of the general election. The coalition, comprising the People’s Action Movement (PAM), People’s Labour Party (PLP), and Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), secured seven out of the 11 contested seats, marking the end of the former regime’s long reign.

Accomplishments Over Seven Years

In the seven years that followed, the Team Unity Government achieved remarkable milestones, showcasing their commitment to good governance, economic growth, and social development. Some of the noteworthy accomplishments include:

Establishment of the Motion of No Confidence Act 2019: A significant legislative achievement ensuring democratic processes. Clarification of the Public Accounts Committee’s Role: Strengthening transparency and accountability in government financial matters. Strengthening of the Judiciary: Commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring a fair and just legal system. Operationalization of the Procurement Act: Ensuring that procurement processes align with the law and promoting transparency. Prosperity Agenda and Good Governance Agenda: Prioritizing people-centric policies for economic prosperity and effective governance. Safer Streets and Communities: Increased funding, facilities, and training for the police force, resulting in enhanced safety. Recognition by World Justice Project: St. Kitts and Nevis ranked #1 in the sub-region for good governance. Economic Achievements: Five consecutive years of positive growth, highest per capita income in the ECCU, and prudent financial management during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top 15 Accomplishments in the First Year Alone (2015-2016)

The Team Unity Administration hit the ground running in its first year, achieving transformative goals that directly impacted citizens’ lives. Some of these accomplishments include:

Removal of VAT from Essential Items: Easing the burden on citizens by removing VAT from food, medicine, and funeral expenses. Payment of EC$16 Million in Past Due Gratuities: Recognizing and rewarding former sugar workers for their invaluable contributions. Improvements in Education: Discontinuation of the shift system at Basseterre High School and plans for a new high school. Record-Breaking VAT Revenue: Surpassing tax revenue targets and recording the best-ever VAT Day revenue. Increased Funding for Crime Fighting: Allocating the largest amount ever for combating crime, doubling previous budget allocations. Interest Waived on Arrears in Land for Housing Payments at NHC: Facilitating fair housing arrangements for citizens. Revitalization of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program: Returning the CBI program to the top spot in the region. Improved Diplomatic Relations: Strengthening ties with Canada and the USA for mutual benefit. Second Fastest Growing Economy: Achieving remarkable economic growth according to IMF figures. Construction of Mental Health Day Treatment Centre: Enhancing mental health facilities for the well-being of citizens. Introduction of FRESH START Programme: Providing financial assistance to small and medium-sized businesses for growth. Successful Hosting of CPL and CARIFTA Events: Showcasing the nation’s capability in hosting major international events. Securing Carnival Cruise Lines for Two Tourist Seasons: Attracting tourism and reaching over 1 million cruise visitors. Improved Relations with Nevis Island Administration: Achieving the best relations in history, with significant support for Nevis. Landmark Legislation for Freedom and Democracy: Tabling laws such as the Freedom of Information Act and Tenure of Office of Prime Minister Act.

Additional Achievements Between 2015 and 2022

The Team Unity Administration continued to make strides, addressing the diverse needs of citizens:

VAT Removals: Food, medicine, and education supplies exempted from VAT.

IMF Debt Repayment: Settling $117 million of debt left behind by the previous administration.

Infrastructure Development: Constructing a second cruise pier and a new police station in Sandy Point.

Hurricane Roof Repair Program: Aiding over 2,600 households with visionary roof repair initiatives.

Poverty Alleviation Program: Benefitting 7,500 citizens and providing financial assistance to small businesses.

Road Resurfacing Program: Undertaking a comprehensive road resurfacing initiative for a top-tier road network.

Exceptional COVID-19 Management

Team Unity’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic showcased an all-of-society approach, leading to St. Kitts and Nevis being among the countries with the lowest confirmed cases and high vaccination rates.

As we celebrate the 9th anniversary of Team Unity’s victory, Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris reflects on the journey, emphasizing that “Team Unity was able to bring much good to this Country.” The commitment to the motto “Country Above Self” remains unwavering, and the administration perseveres in faith, continuing to steer the Federation toward a stronger, safer future. Today, we commend the achievements, resilience, and dedication of the Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity as they have, against all odds, delivered positive change for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.