NHC Board of Directors Approve 200% Increase in thier Monthly Fees

In a startling move, the Board of Directors at the National Housing Corporation (NHC) have voted in favor of a staggering 200% increase in their monthly board fees, soaring from $1,000 to an astounding $3,000. This decision has raised eyebrows and ignited public outcry for several reasons.First and foremost, it comes at a time when the NHC is grappling with substantial financial losses, leaving the corporation with insufficient resources to fulfill its core mission of providing housing for those in need. The increase in fees for board members seems unjustifiable and, to many, downright unconscionable.What’s particularly striking is the fact that many of these directors have only been in their roles for a year, making the substantial pay raise appear premature and disproportionate to their contributions. With the corporation struggling to generate its own funds for essential projects, including housing for vulnerable communities, this move has left citizens questioning the priorities of those entrusted with such critical responsibilities.This decision raises pressing questions about transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility within the NHC. It’s imperative that such matters are thoroughly examined to ensure that public funds are utilized in a manner that aligns with the corporation’s core mission and the needs of the community it serves.