Nevis Water Department Announces Water Tariff Rate Increase for Improved Service

In a notice issued by the Nevis Water Department, consumers are informed of an impending increase in water tariff rates, effective March 01st, 2024. This adjustment is a strategic measure aimed at enhancing water quality and improving overall service delivery to the residents of Nevis.

The Nevis Water Department expresses sincere gratitude to its valued customers for their understanding during this transition period. The objective behind the rate adjustment is to invest in infrastructure and technology that will contribute to the continued provision of high-quality water services. This initiative reflects the department’s commitment to meeting and exceeding the expectations of its consumers.

Consumers are encouraged to adopt safe water conservation practices to optimize the benefits of this adjustment. The department emphasizes the importance of responsible water usage, urging consumers to remember the mantra: “The more you conserve, the more you save!”

As part of the communication, the Nevis Water Department emphasizes its dedication to transparency and customer support. The department’s team is readily available to address any questions or concerns that consumers may have. They can be reached at the following contact details:

The Nevis Water Department assures its customers that the rate adjustment is a necessary step toward ensuring a sustainable and reliable water supply for the community. By working together and practicing responsible water consumption, residents can contribute to the overall success of this initiative and enjoy the benefits of an improved water service.