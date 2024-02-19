Minister Samal Duggins Faces Renewed Controversy: OFF ISLAND Again Amidst Calls for Recall and Removal, No Official Government Release on Latest St. Croix Trip

In a surprising turn of events, St. Kitts and Nevis Agriculture and Sports Minister Samal Duggin has once again left the country, raising eyebrows and intensifying calls for his recall and removal from office. The minister’s overseas travels have become a point of contention, particularly in the midst of mounting criticism regarding his alleged gross incompetence in managing crucial ministries that play a pivotal role in the nation’s agricultural and sports sectors.

Citizens, especially farmers, fishers, and members of the sports fraternity, have expressed growing frustration over the series of monumental setbacks and failures plaguing the ministries under Duggin’s purview. The outcry reached its peak last week when an international embarrassment occurred during a West Indies cricket first-class match between Guyana and Trinidad. The match was abruptly canceled due to the invasion of cows that wreaked havoc on the playing pitch, compounded by a soaked pitch insufficiently covered – an oversight falling squarely on the sports department, headed by Minister Duggin.

The agricultural sector has not been spared from the minister’s alleged mismanagement, with farmers and fishers resorting to public protests to demand adequate and effective leadership. The lack of proper management has led to a sense of disillusionment among these crucial sectors, prompting them to voice their concerns on various platforms, including airwaves and social media.

Despite mounting pressure for his removal, Samal Duggin appears unfazed as he continues to jet off on overseas trips. This time, his destination was the Virgin Islands, where he attended an agricultural exhibition. What has added fuel to the fire is the absence of any official government or ministry press release regarding Duggin’s visit. The citizens, including those directly affected by his leadership, only became aware of his overseas trip after a video surfaced featuring an interview with the Premier of the British Virgin Islands, with Minister Duggin standing at his side, nodding and smiling, seemingly pleased with his latest international excursion.

Critics argue that Duggin’s frequent overseas trips have surpassed those of any other minister in the current cabinet, which itself holds the record for the highest number of overseas travels in the history of the country. This has only fueled the perception that the minister’s priorities lie elsewhere, detracting from the urgent and critical issues facing the agricultural and sports sectors at home.

As the calls for his recall and removal intensify, Minister Samal Duggin finds himself at the center of a growing storm of discontent, with citizens demanding accountability and effective leadership for the ministries he oversees. The question now remains whether the government will respond to these calls and address the concerns of the people who rely on these crucial sectors for their livelihoods and national pride.