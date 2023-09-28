Minister of Tourism Mum as Ramada Resort St. Kitts Shuts Down, Leaving Many Jobless

****The Ramada Resort St. Kitts by Wyndham Hotel has abruptly ceased operations, leaving a significant number of employees without jobs. This sudden closure deals a substantial blow to St. Kitts’ tourist industry. Surprisingly, Minister Hon. Marsha Henderson has remained notably quiet about the situation. As of now, no official statement or comment has been issued regarding the hotel’s closure and the ensuing impact on its now unemployed workforce. The lack of communication from official channels has raised concerns about the government’s response to the crisis and the welfare of those affected by this unexpected turn of events. The closure highlights the challenges faced by the tourism sector and underscores the need for transparent and supportive measures in times of economic strain.