MILLIONS MISSING? ANTIGUA’S PRIME MINISTER FACES HEAT OVER MEGAYACHT SALE MYSTERY

The murky sale of a Russian billionaire’s luxury megayacht has ignited a firestorm of controversy, with attorneys for the billionaire’s daughter demanding access to financial records of Antigua’s top officials—including Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

The Alfa Nero, a lavish 265-foot vessel once valued at $120 million, was seized and sold under questionable circumstances, triggering an international legal battle. Now, a new court filing accuses Browne’s administration of withholding key documents and failing to account for nearly $10 million from the sale.

A HIGH-STAKES LEGAL SHOWDOWN

The yacht, allegedly abandoned by sanctioned Russian tycoon Andrey Guryev, was auctioned off by the Antigua and Barbuda government in July 2024 for a reported $40 million—far below its estimated value. The true buyer remained a mystery until private investigators linked the purchase to Turkish shipping magnates Robert and Ali Riza Yildirim.

Guryev’s daughter, Yulia Guryeva-Motlokhov, insists she is the rightful owner and is now taking legal action to uncover what happened to the millions from the sale. Her legal team is demanding financial records tied to Antigua’s prime minister, his wife, their son, and several top government officials, raising concerns of possible backroom dealings.

WHERE DID THE MONEY GO?

The controversy has only deepened as Prime Minister Browne refuses to disclose details of how the proceeds were spent. His administration has provided conflicting statements—at one point suggesting the funds were used to pay off government debts, while also hinting at plans to build a resort.

Adding fuel to the fire, opposition leader D. Gisele Isaac slammed Browne’s secrecy, revealing that Antigua’s Freedom of Information Act is essentially powerless due to the lack of an actual office for citizens to request government records.

“The prime minister does not give information except what he wants people to know,” Isaac stated bluntly.

MISSING DOCUMENTS, MISSING MILLIONS

Perhaps the most alarming revelation is that the official sale documents have mysteriously disappeared. Investigators in the case were reportedly told that the records “were no longer available,” raising questions about whether key evidence was deliberately erased.

With lawsuits now filed in multiple jurisdictions—including Russia and the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court—the scandal is far from over. The latest legal move signals a relentless push to expose potential corruption at the highest levels of government.

As calls for transparency grow louder, all eyes are on Gaston Browne. Will the prime minister finally break his silence, or will the missing millions remain a mystery?